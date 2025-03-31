Van driver dies in weekend single vehicle collision in Donegal
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident, involving a van, which occurred at approximately 1pm.
The male driver of the van (aged in his 70s) was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.
No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed at the weekend for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.
“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 12.10pm and 1.10pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (0035374) 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”
