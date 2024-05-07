Emergency rally at Free Derry Corner to protest against invasion of Rafah

The Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) has said it will be holding an emergency rally at Free Derry Corner in protest at Israel’s bombardment and invasion of Rafah.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th May 2024, 09:31 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The demonstration is due to take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening, the Derry IPSC has confirmed.

Members of the public are urged to bring a pot and spoon to the rally to make noise and highlight the hunger being felt across large parts of the Gaza strip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Trade unionists use Derry May Day rally to place focus on war in Gaza
Palestine solidarity campaigners at the May Day rally in Derry on Saturday.Palestine solidarity campaigners at the May Day rally in Derry on Saturday.
Palestine solidarity campaigners at the May Day rally in Derry on Saturday.

Following the rally participants will walk to Guildhall Square.

The PSNI said: “The public and road users are advised of some possible traffic disruption this evening, Tuesday, May 7, due to a rally scheduled to take place.

"Assembly is at Free Derry Corner from where participants will make their way along Rossville Street from around 6.30pm, on to William Street, towards Waterloo Place and into Guildhall Square for speeches and from where they will disperse from around 7pm. There is no return procession.”

Gaza famine shames the world with humanitarian aid blocked

Related topics:DerryIrelandIsraelGaza Strip

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.