Emergency rally at Free Derry Corner to protest against invasion of Rafah
The demonstration is due to take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening, the Derry IPSC has confirmed.
Members of the public are urged to bring a pot and spoon to the rally to make noise and highlight the hunger being felt across large parts of the Gaza strip.
Following the rally participants will walk to Guildhall Square.
The PSNI said: “The public and road users are advised of some possible traffic disruption this evening, Tuesday, May 7, due to a rally scheduled to take place.
"Assembly is at Free Derry Corner from where participants will make their way along Rossville Street from around 6.30pm, on to William Street, towards Waterloo Place and into Guildhall Square for speeches and from where they will disperse from around 7pm. There is no return procession.”
