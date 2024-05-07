Emergency rally at Free Derry Corner to protest against invasion of Rafah

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The demonstration is due to take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday evening, the Derry IPSC has confirmed.

Members of the public are urged to bring a pot and spoon to the rally to make noise and highlight the hunger being felt across large parts of the Gaza strip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palestine solidarity campaigners at the May Day rally in Derry on Saturday.

Following the rally participants will walk to Guildhall Square.

The PSNI said: “The public and road users are advised of some possible traffic disruption this evening, Tuesday, May 7, due to a rally scheduled to take place.