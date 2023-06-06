2 stunning new Derry murals inspired by Greek and Irish mythology and Seamus Heaney's poem unveiled

The latest mural, The Dryad, by Friz, was completed on Tuesday at Central Drive in Creggan.

Dryads were tree spirits in Irish and Greek mythology and were said to be the protectors of the trees and the forests.

The mural is inspired by Doire (oak grove) and the sacred position that the oak tree held for Ireland's ancestors.

The Dryad by Friz, Central Drive, Creggan.

Meanwhile Younger days' by Emic, has also been completed and can also be viewed on Central Drive, Creggan.

The artwork features a young person walking in nature. The figure blends together with the foliage to represent growth with birds taking off into the sky to represent achievement. The dusky colours are intended to be warm and peaceful.The mural took inspiration from the poem 'Blackberry Picking' by Seamus Heaney, which is a nostalgic look back at his lost youth and growing up.