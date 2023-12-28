Met Éireann has confirmed that 2023 is expected to be the warmest year on record for Ireland, beating the previous warmest year of 2022

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new report released by Met Éireann, the ‘Provisional State of the Irish Climate Report 2023,’ confirms that, for the first time, Ireland’s annual average temperature is greater than 11°C – in a record length of 124 years. 2022 was the previous warmest year on record at nearly 10.9°C, narrowly beating 2007 by just 0.1°C.

Keith Lambkin, Head of Climate Services at Met Éireann said Ireland has seen a ‘remarkable year with rainfall and warming at unprecedented levels at times’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

" These record-breaking extremes have knock-on consequences to much of society. Past weather events are no longer a reliable indicator of future weather events, but knowing this allows us to better plan and adapt to our changing climate.”

People enjoying the beach. File pic.

Additionally, 2023 saw the warmest June on record, as well as the wettest March and the wettest July on record.

For the first time in 23 years, four months of the year were within their top five warmest months on record – the average stays between one and two months every year since the year 2000.

During the year, Ireland saw the following:

January 2023 observed the lowest temperature of the year with -7.2°C on Tuesday 17 January at Lullymore Nature Centre, Co Kildare.February 2023 was ranked fifth mildest and sixth driest February.March 2023 was the wettest March on record.April 2023 saw storm Noa brought storm force winds and waves to up 17.3 m on the Kerry and Cork coast.May 2023 was ranked 2nd warmest May.June 2023 became the warmest June on record with above 16°C average temperatures for the first time.July 2023 was the wettest July on record and wettest month of 2023.Significant flooding during storm Betty occurred in August.September 2023 was the third warmest September with rare September heatwaves and the highest temperature of the year with 29.1°C on Friday, September 8 2023 at Lullymore Nature Centre, Co Kildare. October 2023 was the second wettest month of year. Cork Airport recorded its highest October rainfall ever, with 222% of October’s 1981-2020 long-term average. Storm Babet caused significant flooding.

Met Eireann has released its report at www.met.ie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

November saw more rainfall and flooding.There were also 11 named storms during the year, and three named storms in December – Elin, Fergus and Gerrit.

Since 2000, on average, one or two months of the year have recorded their top five warmest temperatures

For example, in 2022, two months within their top fifth warmest. However in 2023, four months reached a “top five warmest on record”: February (fifth warmest), May (second warmest), June (warmest ever) and September (third warmest).

For the first time in a single year since 1941, two months observed their wettest on record, March and July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Provisional 2023 Past Weather and Climate Statement on the primary (synoptic) weather station network will be published on www.met.ie/climate/past-weather-statements on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Highlights include: 24 out of 25 synoptic stations are having their warmest year on record. Only Sherkin Island, Co Cork had a slightly warmer year in 2007.