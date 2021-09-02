20MPH limit outside 8 more Derry & Strabane schools confirmed today

In Derry, Newbuildings PS , Victoria Road, Steelstown PS on Steelstown Road and St Patricks PS, Racecourse Road will all have the speed limit reduced outside the school.

20 mile per hour speed limits will also be intrduced at Thornhill College, Culmore Road and St Columbs College, Buncrana Road.

There will also be reduced speed limits at Strabane Controlled PS, Derry Road, Donemana PS, Longland Road and Bready Jubilee PS, Cloughboy Road.

St Patrick's Primary School on the busy Racecourse Road.

The move marks Phase 2 of the part-time 20mph speed limit schemes, and the local schools are among106 included across Northern Ireland.

This takes the total number of schools benefiting from this new road safety scheme introduced by Minister Mallon to 209.

New road signs will now be erected in the form of standard fixed speed limit roundel signs with flashing amber lights set to come on at the times the reduced speed limit applies.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said: “This will be welcomed by children, parents and school staff across the North. The SDLP has made road safety a top priority and our Minister Nichola Mallon is getting the job done by making sure that over 200 schools will benefit, including schools in Derry, helping keep our children safe.”