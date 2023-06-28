The EPA examined the 1,143 inspections of domestic waste water treatment systems completed by local authorities across the Republic of Ireland in 2022. Forty-nine per cent (560) of the treatment syste

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the report, Dr. Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said,

44% of septic tanks in Donegal failed inspection.

“Faulty septic tanks are a risk to human health and the environment. If not built and operated properly, they can pollute watercourses and contaminate household drinking water wells with harmful bacteria and viruses. Where septic tanks are not functioning properly, it is critical that householders fix the problems to protect their family’s health, and the environment.”

ms failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly. Twenty per cent (230) of treatment systems inspected were considered a risk to human health or the environment, because faulty systems can contaminate household drinking water wells and pollute rivers.

Domestic waste water treatment systems (DWWTS), mostly septic tanks, are used by householders to treat sewage. There are nearly half a million systems in Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Donegal, 44% of septic tanks failed inspection, with 83% of them fixed by the end of last year.

The EPA said that householders should check for obvious problems from the septic tank, clean out their septic tank regularly, fix septic tanks that fail inspection and test their drinking water well at least annually.

Grants of up to 5000 euro are available to fix septic tanks and for improvements to household wells. Householders can contact their Local Authority for details.

Commenting on the report, Dr. Tom Ryan, Director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement said,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad