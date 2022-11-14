Men, women and children in their team’s jerseys, scarves, hats, wigs and even Santa suits formed a red and white army as they boarded coaches and trains or packed up their cars with flags furled or wrapped around them and drums secured before embarking on the long road to Dublin.

There was good natured banter on the buses and carriages and even a few team songs sung along the route as predictions were debated and tin foil packed sandwiches and snacks cracked open.

The pit stop at the garage past Aughnacloy was in itself a sight to behold as fans queued out the door in a taster of what was to come upon arrival in Dublin.

Derry fans applaud their team.

In the capital, the disembarking fans were greeted by Dublin vendors selling everything from match day scarves and programmes to red plastic, ear-piercing vuvuzelas (which proved a big hit with the kids but less so with the adults).

Many Dublin residents along the route to the Aviva stadium stood in their gardens and doorways to witness the mile-long march of Derry fans as they created quite the spectacle walking through the sleepy streets, some waving their flags proudly, other groups singing and chanting fan favourites, and a few with red flares held aloft.

Having arrived quite early, some fans broke off and went in search of breakfast or an early pint, while others headed directly to the impressive Aviva stadium to wait for the gates to open. Inside, it wasn’t long before thousands of Derry fans took over what looked like most of the 51,700 capacity stadium, forming a Candystriped spectacle along three sides.

As the teams emerged, Derry fans erupted in a hair-raising cheer to spur on the players, and that show of support never dimmed throughout the match.

Derry City, the 2022 FAI Cup champions, celebrate in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday after defeating Shelbourne 4-0. (Photo: Photo: Kevin Moore/MCI)

The band struck up and led the crowds in the stalls in songs such as Teenage Kicks and Stand Up for the Candystripes, with the fans’ support even drawing a few appreciative smiles from some of the suited pitch-side officials.

There were poignant moments too as Derry legends Ryan McBride and Mark Farren were remembered by fans, and a cameo shown over the large screens of James McClean in a Derry City jersey sent fans wild, with cheers only matched by those that rang out after an in-form Derry put each of their four goals away to seal victory.

Firefighters had to be called in to deal with a couple of lit flares thrown onto the pitch, but the antics of a few didn’t stop play and couldn’t mar the excitement.

And then it was all over, and a ten year dream of bringing the cup home realised. The fans had done the team and this city proud, and the heroic players with their children, along with Derry’s exceptional manager Ruaidhrí Higgins, showed their appreciation in return during a lap of honour that brought to a close what was a perfect day that will live long in the memory of this city.

The Harley Sisters and family dressed up for the occasion in Dublin.

Derry fans filter into the stadium.

The band lead the fans in song at the match.

Fans take their seats ahead of kick off at the Aviva.