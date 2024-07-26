Apex creates a buzz in Derry by creating homes for the smaller species

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Apex Housing Association has turned its attention to providing homes and shelters for much smaller species to ensure they can thrive.

Over the summer, Apex Housing Association (Apex) has been working to encourage biodiversity in its communities so that important pollinators such as bees and hoverflies can thrive.

As a new business supporter of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, Apex has established short flower meadows, introduced mini bee gardens and encouraged those living in Apex communities to consider mowing their lawns less often to help boost local pollinator populations.

Margaret Rose Doherty from Apex Housing Association explained how its gardening team has been working hard to make an impact on this ‘important issue’.

Clondermott House in the Waterside area of Derry was one of the first supported living schemes to establish a mini bee garden, as part of the Apex's plans to encourage biodiversity. Photo: Stephen Latimer.

“One third of Ireland’s wild bee species is threatened with extinction, and this is mainly due to a reduction in the amount of food and safe nesting sites that support them. As a local organisation with a focus on sustainability, we recognise we have the potential to make an impact on this important issue, alongside our tenants and residents.”

“As supporters of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, we are embracing dandelions and other native wildflowers which are vitally important food sources for pollinators. Our gardening team has recently established short flower meadows in Glenowen and Cornshell Lane and are also working to revamp our community garden at Cornshell Fields.”

Alongside this work, mini bee gardens have been introduced in Apex’s supported living schemes and communities; and a ‘No Mow May’ campaign encouraged anyone living in an Apex home to embrace wildflowers in their own garden.

Apex’s annual gardening competition ‘Apex in Bloom’ now also includes a ‘Best Garden for Pollinators’ category, with all those embracing the biodiversity buzz encouraged to enter their garden by Friday, September 6.