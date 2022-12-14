Approval for 740 homes in massive Derry cityside development confirmed

A recommendation to approve had been granted in June 2022, however the application was returned to committee as five late objections were received on behalf of an owner of lands in the vicinity prior to the issue of the decision notice.

Speaking on behalf of the applicant, Mr Tom Stokes from Agent TSA Planning referred to the late objections.

He said: “The receipt and timing of this representation was quite surprising bearing in mind this application had been in the system for around 18 months and the previous outline application for many, many years and this was the first time this objector had raised any comment or concern.”

An image of The Boulevard at ‘The Cashel’ on the H2 lands.

As the discussion was opened up to the floor, Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson stated that this application ‘had been discussed at length by this committee’ before proposing the application be approved.

He added: “From my reading of it there is absolutely no change to the application that was presented and approved by the committee before. We all recognise the significance of the H2 land and the importance the H2 land has in addressing the housing need within our city.”

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher agreed with the previous speaker, stating it was important that this project is not jeopardised.

Referring to the objector’s non-attendance, SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said: “I’m really surprised that if you are going to lodge such a substantive objection to an ongoing major application, you might want to engage with the committee.”

A CGI rendering of one of the developments planned.

Members of the Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve the application which also consists of the part delivery of a high street to include retail store, cafe/restaurant, retail units, office units, live/work units, gym and community centre; the provision of a new road network to connect to the re-aligned Coshquin and Whitehouse Road, new pedestrian and cycle ways; public squares; open spaces; children’s play areas; hard and soft landscaping and all other site and access works.

The Cashel is the first phase in a planned new 3,000 dwelling village that will expand out to the border at Bridgend.

Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter

The Cashel development by Braidwater will help form a new village on the Derry/Inishowen border. The development on ‘H2’ lands between Whitehouse and Coshquin is one of the largest schemes in the planning system

