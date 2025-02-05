Badgers bar submits retention application for awning beneath Derry Girls mural

An application to retain awning at Badger’s bar and restaurant, beneath the Derry Girls mural, has been received by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A retrospective application, to retain the outdoor seating area and roof canopy at the beer garden off Orchard Street, was recently submitted to council’s planning portal.

The awning was erected in September last year, following a successful application in March 2022 to construct “canvas awnings on powder coated aluminium frames”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However this has led to some controversy as the awning is beneath a mural dedicated to the hit Derry-based sitcom, which has become a popular site among locals and tourists.

The Derry Girls Mural, on Orchard Street, with previously added pub awning. Photo: George Sweeney

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said Badgers is a well-known traditional bar/restaurant operated by two generations of the McDaid family for over 30 years.

The statement also noted that the mural was permitted on the premises by the McDaid family and has become an “iconic symbol of the city for tourism”, but was not to be “to the detriment of their business”.

“Talks have been ongoing with relevant parties to have the mural retained and reinvented,” the statement added. “This development has no impact on the listed features of the building in any physical or visual form”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson confirmed that there is an ongoing public consultation, which includes the circulation of neighbour notification letters and an officers’ report to be completed yet.

The Derry Girls Mural, on Orchard Street, with previously added pub awning. Photo: George Sweeney

They noted that, although many local planning applications are delegated for decision to the Planning Officers, in the event of significant objections being raised the application may be brought before the Planning Committee for review and final decision.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter