Benbradagh among spectacular locations featuring in Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival

Beautiful Benbradagh is among the spectacular locations to feature in this year’s Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival which takes place from March 14 to 16, 2025.

Walkers are invited to experience a range of popular trails through unique forest, mountain and coastal paths, and learn more about the stunning surroundings while appreciating the beauty of the local area.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival includes both popular walking routes along with some lesser-known paths, showcasing some very special sites including Benbradagh Mountain and the shoreline of Cushendun.

“The festival is a great opportunity for both residents and visitors to get out and get active while exploring the natural beauty of our trails and paths. I would encourage you to book in for one of these fantastic, guided walks as spaces are always in high demand.”

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan pictured with Clare Quinn, Council Trade Engagement Officer and Mairéad Whall, Far and Wild at the launch of the 2025 Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival.

The final challenging 10km walk of the festival, ‘In Shane’s Footsteps’, takes place on Sunday, March 16 at 10am, following the majestic ridge of Benbradagh Mountain, The Hill of Thieves, above Dungiven.

Shadowing the footsteps of Shane Crossagh O’Mullan, the legendary 17th century rapparee, the walker will be entranced by stories of the notorious highwayman inspiring the name of the Glenshane.

The Council’s Destination Manager Kerrie McGonigle said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens Walking Festival is growing in popularity year on year, and we are delighted that has established itself as a ‘must-do’ within the walking calendar.

“Walking routes in particular attract many thousands of visitors to the Borough, and continuing to offer this annual event helps us to highlight just some of the spectacular walks Causeway Coast and Glens has to offer.

“We’re very pleased to be working with local activity provider, Far and Wild, who will lead each of the walks, and ensure that participants enjoy this fantastic opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of these wonderful outdoor locations.”

Waterproofs are required and hiking boots or sturdy footwear are recommended. The nature of the landscape determines that unfortunately dogs cannot be accommodated on these walks.

Each walk is £10 per person, including refreshments, as spaces are limited and booking up fast, secure your space by visiting: https://www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/causeway-coast-glens-walking-festival.