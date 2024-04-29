Bid for major new housing development on farmland on western edge of Derry city
The developers have applied for permission to build over 250 houses and apartments on a large site at numbers 42 and 44 on the Springtown Road immediately west of Derrymore and St. Eithne’s Park.
If approved by Derry City & Strabane District Council, the development will be the most westerly housing scheme in Derry city proper.
The plans include provision of a new community centre, a large green space in the centre of the estate and a play park.
A design statement, prepared by Park Hood Chartered Landscape Architects and submitted in support of the application, states: “The proposed landscape design aims to provide a high quality landscape environment to transform a disused site into a vibrant and sustainable mixed-use development and an attractive and inclusive street design.
“The proposal includes the site into a public space network, in keeping with the surrounding landscape character and enhances overall area.”
The statement notes that the site is in ‘the Ballymagroarty townland, south of Sherriff Mountain and Creggan Hill and rises consistently in a north to south direction from the Springtown Road towards the Groarty Road’ and ‘the landscape is currently open farmland’.
“The proposal comprises a residential development for affordable housing comprising of 258 units in a mix of apartments (56 units) and dwellings(202 units) and community centre along with associated amenity space, car parking, landscaping, open space. Provision of access onto Springtown Road and improvements to the surrounding road network,” the statement adds.
