Big-hearted Bernard McConway conquers 100 Inishowen peaks for charity and captures peninsula on camera

Quigley’s Point-native Bernard McConway commenced his ‘Inishowen 100 Peaks Challenge’, almost exactly a year ago.

He wanted to raise funds for Lough Swilly RNLI, Insight Inishowen and the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team but equally realised the benefits of exercise amid the hills and moors.

"I have had trouble with my mental health in the past and so I wanted to do something to help myself. I wanted to something physical, something active and something positive.

Bernard hitting the road last year as he completed his 100 peak challenge.

"I also wanted to give something back to the some of the charities for the help they have done for me and for others. I realised then I could kill two birds with the one stone and do a physical fundraiser challenge,” he told the ‘Journal’.

The 27-year-old didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

"We are surrounded by hills here and after searching through some maps I came up with the Inishowen 100 Peaks Challenge. This has never been done before. I put the plan into action and I did my first climb up my home territory of Lemacrossan Hill in Quigley’s Point on Saturday, February 18 last year.

"From then on I was doing ones almost every weekend and as the evenings got brighter I was doing ones a lot of evenings. I was keeping a close eye on the weather to pick times that would be best suitable for a hike.

Bernard at The North Pole before setting off with friends to climb Slieve Snaght, his final peak, on October 28.

"I did a lot of the walks on my own but some people did decide to keep me company on a number of the hills,” he explained.

Just over eight months later and with a few blisters and strains picked up along the way he ‘reached the pinnacle’ when he scaled Inishowen’s highest peak.

“I did my final 100th hill on October 28. It was Slieve Snaght, the highest in Inishowen. I had 26 people join me for my final hike,” said Bernard.

While on his adventures Bernard took photographs as he went and captured every inch of Inishowen.

Bernard hiking on Inch island.

“I began to realise the amount of stunning photographs I had. I just knew I had to do something with them and as the challenge was new and unique I decided to put a book together.

"The book shows the fine scenery of Inishowen from pretty much every angle. I believe a collection of photos like this has never been produced before here locally. It's a hardback book containing over 370 pages,” he said.

Bernard launched the book in January in The Point Inn where journalist and author Kathy Donaghy was special guest.

Bernard handing over a cheque to the Lough Swilly RNLI.

"I presented the charities with their cheques. I was delighted to raise €10,452,” he said.

‘Inishowen 100 Peaks’ is available from McCarron’s, Quigley’s Point; Mac’s Bookshop, Buncrana; McKenna’s, Drung; McKenna’s, Buncrana; Costcutters, Carndonagh; Healthwise, Moville; Healthwise, Buncrana; Maritime Museum, Greencastle; Harkin’s, Muff; Supervalu, Buncrana; Centra, Clonmany; Tourist Office, Buncrana; Tourist Office, Carndonagh; Supervalu, Carndonagh; Centra, Moville; Glendowan Craft Shop, Clonmany; Malin Stores, Malin; and Lafferty’s, Glengad.

Bernard thanked all of the businesses for their co-operation.