News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bilingual signs approved for 3 areas of Derry

An application for bilingual signage for Argyle Street did not achieve the required minimum consent threshold of 67% following a survey of the area, it has been confirmed.

By Gillian Anderson
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 11:41am

Bilingual signage however was unanimously approved for Ashthorpe, Dunraven Park and Templeard in Derry.

The approvals occurred at the February monthly meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, an application being received by Derry City & Strabane District Council for bilingual signage for Argyle Street did not achieve the minimum consent threshold required.

Argyle Street.
Most Popular

In accordance with Derry & Strabane council policy on Street Naming and Postal Numbering, officers had undertaken a plebiscite in the street and out of the 76 eligible occupiers, seven returned survey forms with 50% wanting bilingual signage.

Ashthorpe, Dunraven Park and Templeard achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67% required for bilingual signage to be considered by council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter

Previous bilingual signage
DerryStrabane District CouncilStrabane