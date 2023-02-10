Bilingual signs approved for 3 areas of Derry
An application for bilingual signage for Argyle Street did not achieve the required minimum consent threshold of 67% following a survey of the area, it has been confirmed.
Bilingual signage however was unanimously approved for Ashthorpe, Dunraven Park and Templeard in Derry.
The approvals occurred at the February monthly meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.
However, an application being received by Derry City & Strabane District Council for bilingual signage for Argyle Street did not achieve the minimum consent threshold required.
In accordance with Derry & Strabane council policy on Street Naming and Postal Numbering, officers had undertaken a plebiscite in the street and out of the 76 eligible occupiers, seven returned survey forms with 50% wanting bilingual signage.
Ashthorpe, Dunraven Park and Templeard achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67% required for bilingual signage to be considered by council.
Gillian Anderson
Local Democracy Reporter