Bilingual signage however was unanimously approved for Ashthorpe, Dunraven Park and Templeard in Derry.

The approvals occurred at the February monthly meeting of Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee.

However, an application being received by Derry City & Strabane District Council for bilingual signage for Argyle Street did not achieve the minimum consent threshold required.

Argyle Street.

In accordance with Derry & Strabane council policy on Street Naming and Postal Numbering, officers had undertaken a plebiscite in the street and out of the 76 eligible occupiers, seven returned survey forms with 50% wanting bilingual signage.

Ashthorpe, Dunraven Park and Templeard achieved the minimum consent threshold of 67% required for bilingual signage to be considered by council.

Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter