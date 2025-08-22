‘Blue-green algae’ do-not-swim warning at Benone in North Derry upgraded from amber to red

A warning not to swim at Benone beach in North Derry due to the presence of ‘blue-green algae’ has been escalated from amber to red.

A temporary advice against bathing was upgraded on Friday.

“This is an escalation from the amber to red level in accordance with the Inter-Agency Blue Green Algae Protocol,” said Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in a public notice.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is continuing to monitor Benone Strand and advise of any changes.

The council initially advised it had been made aware ‘blue-green algae’ may have been present in waters at Benone Strand on Thursday.

Beach users were thus advised to be vigilant.

But under the Inter-Agency Blue Green Algae Protocol a red level action mode is triggered when ‘a visible, thick scum covering most of the water surface’ is evident. This occurred on Friday afternoon.

In these circumstances bathers, surfers, water sports practitioners and other members of the public must be warned of the potential risk to public health.

The ‘blue-green algal blooms’ are not actually caused by algae but rather by bacteria called cyanobacteria, which create potentially harmful toxins known as microcystins.

The authorities are now required to monitor the volume of cyanobacteria in the sea and any concentrations of cyanotoxins.

While the warning is in place members of the public are advised not to play with scum or mats on the shore; not to allow animals drink water, eat algae or swim; not to swim, fish or wade; and not to take vessels such as boats and kayaks near the bacteria.

"Pet owners should ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

“At this stage blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations including Downhill Strand and Castlerock.

“For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae,” Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said.

Under the protocol a number of factors must be assessed before the no swimming notice is lifted including the dominant species present, their toxicity and the presence of scum.