Brian Dooher issues stark warning to farming sector over foot-and-mouth disease

Brian Dooher

Brian Dooher issued a stark warning for the farming sector following the detection of foot-and-mouth disease in Germany.

Northern Ireland’s Chief Veterinary Officer, warned: “FMD is a highly contagious viral disease that has devastating consequences for our farming community and indeed for our wider economy.

"It is only through responsible sourcing and excellent biosecurity that we will keep Foot and Mouth Disease out of Northern Ireland. Continued vigilance is vital - livestock keepers are reminded to adhere to high levels of biosecurity and to remain alert and report any unusual symptoms promptly to a veterinarian or directly to DAERA.

"The DAERA website contains important information on clinical signs and the steps livestock keepers should take to protect their animals.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir updated his Executive colleagues on Thursday about the ongoing outbreak of FMD in a herd of water buffalo in Germany, Brandenburg, north of Berlin.

Speaking after today’s Executive meeting, Minister Muir said: “The emergence of FMD in Germany is a significant concern, not only for our livestock owners but also for the entire agricultural sector across the UK, Ireland and the EU.

"My Department has robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and our food security and I want to set out what is happening to mitigate any risk.

“I understand that German officials have taken, and are continuing to take, steps to mitigate against onward spread of the disease, including the culling and safe disposal of all animals of susceptible species and the establishment of disease control zones. These steps are designed to ensure that the disease does not leave the area currently affected.

“Surveillance is ongoing and, to date, the German authorities have not detected any further cases.”

The Minister continued: “To protect Northern Ireland, we have strict import controls in place prohibiting the movement of animals and animal products from FMD affected areas. That means that all susceptible species and their products from disease control zones in Germany are restricted from moving to Northern Ireland.

“I am in regular contact with my DAFM counterpart, Charlie McConalogue, to discuss the approach across the island of Ireland and, recognising the importance of a co-ordinated approach, will be seeking a meeting with the incoming agriculture minister in the days ahead.”