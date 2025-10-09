Budget increase is a 'real opportunity' for Buncrana Leisure Centre construction

Inishowen Sinn Féin Councillor, Jack Murray, has said that the increase in the budget allocated to Minister for State Charlie McConalogue’s Department of Culture, Communications and Sport must allow for the speedy construction of the Inishowen Leisure Centre in Buncrana.

Colr Murray said, “This presents a real opportunity to – finally - secure the funding for our leisure centre in Buncrana. There is a welcome increase in funding for sport, under the remit of a Minister from Inishowen.

“Despite being bitterly disappointed at the decision not to fund our leisure centre last year, it remains one of the most important demands within the community in Inishowen.

“Hundreds of people packed into a public meeting in Crana College last November to demonstrate how important it was for everyone.

Buncrana Leisure Centre.

"It was an unprecedented show of solidarity by schools, sports clubs and community organisations and local representatives.

“All politicians who were present stated their strong support for the project and committed to doing everything within our power to get it over the line.

“Planning permission is in place. Designs are complete. All that is missing now is the funding. So I would call on Minister McConalogue to use this budget increase to deliver for the people of Inishowen.

"In doing so, he would have my full support and, undoubtedly, the support of everyone else who feels so strongly about our leisure centre."