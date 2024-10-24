Call for extra harbour masters to be employed to oversee Donegal's smaller piers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There have been calls for extra harbour masters to be employed to oversee smaller piers in Inishowen and Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the recent Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Councillor Martin McDermott acknowledged works previously undertaken at Glengad pier, but added that, ‘going forward,’ the council ‘needs to look at getting harbour masters’ for smaller piers.

He pointed out how many of the smaller piers are extremely busy, sometimes more so than their larger counterparts, but they do not have a harbour master ‘presence’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are lots of different piers, from Leenan to Malin Head to Bonagee etc that can benefit. Malin Head was looked after by the council and now we rarely see a harbour master – maybe one time in the year.”

Greencastle Harbour. File picture.

“There was always a presence and there’s no presence on piers anymore. We need to go back to it. If we look at harbour masters in previous times it was someone in the locality who did a few hours.

"I think we need to seriously go back and look at that as what we have at the minute just doesn’t work. I don’t think the harbour master is even there in Moville/Greencastle at the minute. They’re in Burtonport. It beggars belief that this is the position we’re in with our piers. They’re one of the most important things we have here.”

He continued: “We have had a lot of tragedies in this area on our piers and we need to get them put back to where they were a number of years back. We’ve let the ball slip in relation to harbour masters. One person supposed to look after the whole area is not the way it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to look at the whole area of harbour masters and our piers and who looks after them.”

Colr. Ali Farren outlined how a harbour master used to attend Malin Head ‘when needed’ and ‘popped in once a week or month’.

"But at the moment at our pier, there are boats parked on it for five years. No-one is looking after it. You would nearly need a litter warden on it.

"Last year, there was a litter problem and two men had to come from Burtonport to empty a bin. These are things a local man can do no bother.

"We need harbour masters for all the small piers in Donegal. As well as being for fishing, they are also a tourism attraction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillors were told that there are two harbour masters in place, one in the west of the county and the other based in Greencastle.

The Greencastle harbour master retired and Colr. McDermott asked that, when they are replaced, if that harbour master could have a ‘direct rota for other piers’.

Colr. McDermott asked if the budget could be changed to allow for an increased number of harbour masters in Donegal, to which he was told that, if councillors feel it is a priority, this can be brought to the council.

Colr. McDermott said: “We’re going to need to explore that, because it’s going around in circles. The harbour master in Greencastle will remain there. That’s the reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They won’t have time to go to other piers. I think we should have extra harbour masters and we need to see how we can make that work. We have our own budget coming up now shortly, so we can have that discussion as part of that.”