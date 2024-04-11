Call for further public consultation on Bridgend road and 'bypass' plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transport Infrastructure Ireland and Donegal County Council (TII/DCC) have been investigating options for the route and in 2023, it was outlined that the ‘emerging preferred route corridor’ was bypassing the busy border village.

Following the public consultation process, the project team undertook to review and consider all submissions received in response to the ‘Emerging Preferred Route Option Corridor’ and then finalise the ‘Preferred Route Corridor’ selection process.

Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting in Carndonagh, Fianna Fail Donegal County Councillor, Paul Canning, said an application on the preferred route is to be submitted at the end of this year. However, he added how he believes more consultation is needed with the public on the plans ‘as I don’t think they have had proper engagement’.

Bridgend,Co. Donegal

"I’ve had a few people asking where it’s going, how it’s going etc and they’re not sure what’s happening. I think we need to go back to them.

"Around September or October, when the application is going in, we need something like a public meeting.”

"I believe we need more consultation with the public in Bridgend again and also bring in the planning and roads team. We need to do this for whenever the application is going in.”

Following confirmation of the preferred route corridor, concerns were raised last May that any bypass could possibly be detrimental to businesses in the village.