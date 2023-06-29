Speaking at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Councillor Martin McDermott said Inishowen possesses beaches that are ‘better than anywhere else in Ireland,’ but highlighted how there is very poor access to two in particular – Leenan and Lagg.

He told the meeting: "Leenan Beach in Urris is in a very bad state of repair at the minute. People who are going up and down to that beach find it very hard to access. We need to get, at least, a digger in there for the day to make it safe and accessible. There is no access for wheelchair users or people who find it difficult to walk. It is a fantastic beach and this is something we, as a council, need to look at. It looks terrible for visitors coming to our area who can’t access the beaches.”

The Fianna Fail councillor highlighted ongoing and historical difficulties with erosion and access at Lagg.

Leenan Beach. Picture: Roisin Glenn

A report on coastal erosion in Inishowen, including Lagg, was published in 2020 and the councillors later requested a meeting with the Office of Public Works in relation to this. Colr McDermott asked that this meeting again be requested and highlighted how councillors have been highlighting the issue with access and erosion ‘for some time.’

"Lagg is the same as Leenan – there is very poor access.”

"We were to meet with the OPW and it never happened. We’ve been talking about this for quite some time. The Chief Executive said he was going to push on that meeting with the OPW in relation to erosion and rivers in Inishowen. We have the Pollan in Ballyliffin, Lagg and I’m sure Colr McGuinness would mention Culdaff. We have the best beaches in Ireland, but also have a major problem with erosion.”

Colr McDermott said he wants to ‘see something down urgently’ at Leenan and again with Lagg.

