Carndonagh Community School design to compete in Junk Kouture World Final

While all eyes were on the Met Gala earlier in the week, Thursday, May 4 was the turn of 80 up-and-coming eco-conscious creators and fashion designers at the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final Powered by RTÉ in 3Arena, Dublin. Ten haute-couture designs made from 100% recycled materials were chosen by Louis Wash, Keilidh Cashell, Tara Kumar and Stephen McLaughlin to compete at the 2023 Junk Kouture World Final in Ovo Arena Wembley in London on October 12.

‘Invidia’ modelled by Ailish Doherty of Carndonagh Community School, , made from shoe boxes and a shower curtain made the top 10. Designers are Ailish Doherty, Julia Grant and Ciara Gilmore.

The 10 Junk Kouture World Finalists were not the only thing revealed in 3Arena on Thursday night. An Post unveiled a booklet of four Junk Kouture stamps at the Dublin City Final, featuring past designers and the iconic high-fashion looks they created from upcycled junk.

The 10 winning designs at the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final Powered by RTÉ in 3Arena,Dublin. The designs go forward to the Junk Kouture World Final in London on 12th October 2023. Carndonagh Community School's design is middle, fifth from left. Picture Brian McEvoy

These striking stamps, which allow postage within Ireland are available for €5.40 at anpost.com/junkkouture and in selected post offices nationwide, with a limited student online offer of five free postcards.

CEO of Junk Kouture Troy Armour, from Buncrana, said: “We are so honoured to be featured in this booklet of stamps with An Post. You can now own a little piece of haut couture fashion for the price of a stamp!

"The designs on the stamps are all by students who have gone on to make their mark in different industries, from the fashion world to environmental work – a journey that starts with Junk Kouture.”

" I used to collect stamps as a child, never did I envision having our very own Junk Kouture booklet of stamps.”