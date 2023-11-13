Carndonagh Traders’ Association is ‘delighted’ to have won a prestigious IPB Pride of Place award.

The hardworking Inishowen association were honoured at a glitzy ceremony in Armagh at the weekend and picked up the accolade in Category C – for organisations in towns with a population between 1,500 and 4,000.

The IPB Pride of Place in association with Co-operation Ireland is an all-island competition that acknowledges the work that communities are doing all over the island of Ireland.

Showcasing and celebrating exceptional community development efforts, this year marked the 21st anniversary of the awards.

Carndonagh Traders' Association Chairperson Deirdre Bradley, secretary Davin Doherty and treasurer Elaine McColgan at the Pride of Place awards.

Pride of Place is an All-Island competition, with local authorities from across the island of Ireland nominating groups that have made a significant impact in enhancing their communities through collective effort.

The Carndonagh Traders’ Association was represented by chairperson Deirdre Bradley, secretary Davin Doherty and treasurer Elaine McColgan, who were over the moon to have won.

Speaking to the Journal, Davin said they ‘never expected it’.

"Donegal County Council put us forward for it and we are just over the moon. We weren’t expecting it at all. We thought at a push, it would be great to even get runner up. it’s great.”

Davin said they have been inundated with congratulations from the local community, which has always given then support.

“The community support is always unreal for anything we do.”

The traders have done much work and have many plans for the future.