'Coagulation process' issues at treatment plant led to Inishowen Boil Water Notice - Uisce Éireann

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council issued a Boil Water Notice on July 23 to protect the health of approximately 8,900 consumers supplied by the Inishowen West Public Water Supply and Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply due to operational issues at the Inishowen West Meendoran water treatment plant.

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann told the Journal that the operational issues at the plant ‘related to the treatment process specifically the coagulation process’.

"As the raw water enters the treatment plant, coagulant is added to the water to help particles stick together in the water. When these small particles stick together they make a larger build-up called a 'floc' which then aids settlement prior to filtration and disinfection. (Further information regarding the water treatment process is available to read on https://www.water.ie/help/treatment-and-testing/drinking-water-treatment/)

Areas affected within the Inishowen West Public Water Supply.

They added: “At the Inishowen West water treatment plant settlement of such particles wasn’t to the required standard, which effected the overall quality of the water being produced at the plant. This ultimately affected the final water quality of Inishowen West Public Water Supply and the adjacent Carndonagh Mixed Public Water Supply.

“The water treatment plant is now back up and running, however it will take some time to ensure that the water quality in the network is safe to drink. A programme of sampling will be undertaken to ensure the drinking water in the area is safe and secure while further discussions with the HSE will be required before the notice can be lifted.”