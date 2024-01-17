Come along on a 12-minute wintry walk through Derry's Bay Road Nature Reserve Park in the snow
Join us as we take a walk though a snow dusted Bay Road Park Nature Reserve in Derry city in the north of Ireland.
In the quiet of the still morning we came across blackbirds, robins, magpies and blue tits flitting among the frost-crusted branches and snow clad evergreen bushes, while the hazy low sun hung suspended over the glacial River Foyle as freezing fog shrouded the white capped houses along its eastern bank.
Video by Brendan McDaid / Derry Journal.