Councillor Martin Farren raised the issue at this week’s meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District, at which he said ‘some smart people decided’ to remove signs that were erected during the summer, which outlined how jet skis were prohibited at the popular beaches.

He said: “They took the sign down at Sweet Nellies and the council replaced it. Now, the sign at Glenburnie has been taken away too.

the Labour Councillor added: "It’s sad that people should do this. We ask people to stay away from those beaches because there have been concerns raised about jetskis there over a number of years. They shouldn’t be there. I ask that the sign be replaced again.”

