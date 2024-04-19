Concern over large amounts of rubbish washing up in small bay at start of the 'Line'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The rubbish is blighting the local environment and has been described as an eyesore for residents and people using the greenway.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy and Councillor Aisling Hutton have said the relevant statutory agencies must take responsibility for dealing with the material.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Delargy said: “We have written to the Loughs Agency and the Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir to raise our concerns.

Large amounts of rubbish and debris are routinely washing up out the 'Line'.

“Our request follows complaints I and Colr. Hutton have received in recent days from users of the walkway concerned about the amount of rubbish along the riverbank.

“Not only is it an eyesore but there are also environmental concerns regarding what is in some of the rubbish being washed up there.”

The Foyle MLA pointed out that great efforts have been made over recent years to make the ‘Line’ a popular location.

Large amounts of plastic and other debris are routinely being washing up in a small bay at the start of the popular ‘Line’ walkway in Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has been a success with ‘hundreds of people out walking, running, cycling, or taking their pets out for exercise’, Mr. Delargy noted.

"It is also adjacent to new and positive developments under construction such as the £4.2 million Daisyfield project which will totally revitalise sports provision in this area.