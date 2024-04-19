Concern over large amounts of rubbish washing up in small bay at start of the 'Line'
The rubbish is blighting the local environment and has been described as an eyesore for residents and people using the greenway.
Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy and Councillor Aisling Hutton have said the relevant statutory agencies must take responsibility for dealing with the material.
Mr. Delargy said: “We have written to the Loughs Agency and the Minister of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir to raise our concerns.
“Our request follows complaints I and Colr. Hutton have received in recent days from users of the walkway concerned about the amount of rubbish along the riverbank.
“Not only is it an eyesore but there are also environmental concerns regarding what is in some of the rubbish being washed up there.”
The Foyle MLA pointed out that great efforts have been made over recent years to make the ‘Line’ a popular location.
This has been a success with ‘hundreds of people out walking, running, cycling, or taking their pets out for exercise’, Mr. Delargy noted.
"It is also adjacent to new and positive developments under construction such as the £4.2 million Daisyfield project which will totally revitalise sports provision in this area.
“So we are urging the relevant agencies to take steps to clear this rubbish in order to enhance the area and protect the local environment and the River Foyle,” the Sinn Féin MLA demanded.
