Concern Scalp Walk to raise funds for Ukraine

Concern’s appeal this year concentrates on the crisis for the people of Ukraine.

Five million people have been forced to flee the country altogether and a further 6.5 million have been internally displaced.

The local campaign group points out that a European crisis of this magnitude has not been seen since the end of the Second World War.

Funding raised from the walk will help Concern provide cash assistance, survival kits, hygiene kits and baby supplies to those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson said: “The walkers going up Scalp will enjoy the experience of fresh air, exercise and the views of Derry, Tyrone and Donegal. The walk also has a serious purpose in that all the walkers will be asked to contribute to the work of Concern primarily in Ukraine but in all the other countries where their work continues.”

The walk begins at 2pm. Walkers are encouraged to start no later than 3pm.

The walk can be accessed from Burnfoot and will be well signposted with car parking available.

Although Scalp Mountain rises to over 1,500 feet there is a tarmac road to the top which makes it a tough but safe climb.

The walk takes most walkers about two hours up and down.

All are welcome. Walkers are advised to wear suitable footwear and rain gear.