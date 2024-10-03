Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work at the Culmore Community Park project will begin later this month following the appointment of a contractor to complete the work at Ballynagard, Woodlands Avenue.

The Council have appointed Willie Doherty Construction to complete the new park that will include equipment for younger children and older as well as equipment for inclusivity.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “The appointment of a contractor is exciting news for the residents of Culmore and the surrounding areas who will be able to access state-of-the-art play provision on their door step.

“The Culmore area has a significant number of young families and the completed project will provide a hub for social interaction and physical activity for our children and young people.”

As well as the play equipment, green infrastructure improvements at the site include new drainage, new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing, and grass zones.