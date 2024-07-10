Councillor Martin McDermott elected Defective Blocks Committee Chairperson

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donegal County Councillor Martin McDermott has been elected chairperson of the council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee.

The AGM of the committee was held in County House, Lifford on Monday last and Colr McDermott, who was the previous chair of the committee, was proposed by Sinn Fein Councillor Gerry McMonagle and seconded by 100% Redress Party’s Colr Ali Farren.

Colr McMonagle indicated he would have intended to nominate someone from the 100% Redress Party, but they indicated they would prefer to gain more experience before taking up the role,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 100% Redress Party’s Tomas Sean Devine was elected Vice-Chairperson of the committee. He was proposed by party colleague Councillor Joy Beard and seconded by Independent Declan Meehan.

Councillor Martin McDermott.

The committee has also been restructured so that a new chairperson and vice-chairperson will be nominated on a yearly basis.

Speaking at the meeting, Colr McDermott said the defective blocks issue was the ‘biggest issue in the county’.

“It affects people every day of the week. It has caused great mental stress to families. It has caused family break ups and so much stress to people. It is incumbent for us, as a defective concrete blocks committee, to work together for the best of the people, to do our best to get the scheme to work as best as we can for those people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad