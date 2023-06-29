Creggan’s Central Drive transformed into outdoor gallery through Féile 'Graffiti On The Wall' project

Creggan’s Central Drive has been transformed into an outdoor gallery following a street art initiative entitled 'Graffiti On The Wall' involving young people and acclaimed mural artists.

Community workers say the feedback has been ‘unbelievable’ and the project has reinforced the strong sense of pride in Creggan.

Arts organisation, Féile, has worked with schools, community groups and youth clubs to turn the street into an outdoor gallery.

Gareth Stewart from Féile said: “Since we did the James McClean mural on Central Drive last year, we have been looking at how we could create some form of open air gallery.

"Féile has been working on a street art initiative in Creggan and Brandywell called 'Graffiti On The Wall' involving collaborative artwork created by young people, a number of new murals being created in the area by local/national/international artists and outdoor exhibitions featuring artwork and photography by local young people/residents.

"The feedback so far has been unbelievable. Children and young people are so proud to see their artworks displayed on the main street in Creggan while residents and older people have been complementing the talent of the artists involved and commenting on how the artworks have brightened up the area.”

Two new large scale artworks from world-renowned mural artists, Emic and Friz have been completed on Central Drive, joining the James McClean mural by Aches.

The Derry Dryad by Friz is inspired by ‘Doire’ (the oak grove). Dryads were tree spirits in Greek mythology and were said to be the protectors of trees and forests.

‘Younger Days' by Emic, features a young person walking in nature and took inspiration from the poem 'Blackberry Picking' by Seamus Heaney.

The Creggan Shops are currently undergoing a transformation with local arts collective Peaball working with community groups and young people to create new artworks on the shutters and panels.

A new artwork celebrating the motto of Holy Child has replaced long term graffiti.

A spokesperson for Holy Child said: “It has been a privilege to be part of this project and a great opportunity to spread our school motto of ‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day.’ Thank you Féile Derry for brightening up our community with such positive messages and images.’

Award winning photographer, Megan Doherty, has worked with a group of young women from St. Mary’s Youth Club and Long Tower Youth Club to produce a new exhibition ‘Juvenilia’ (works produced by an artist while young).

The work explores adolescence, friendship, community and girlhood, captured through the lens of the observer, as well as the intimate and unique point of view of the girls themselves.

'Palette of Promise' features stunning artworks by emerging artists from St. Cecilia’s and St. Joseph’s while ‘Imagining Tomorrow’ was created by students from Holy Child Primary School and Nursery Unit.

George McGowan from Old Library Trust commented: “It is great to see the community come together to work with Feile to try and reimagine the area.

"Some of the art on display from small scale schoolwork to large scale murals is amazing and gives everyone involved a sincere sense of pride in Central Drive.

"People are coming into our building commenting on how bright, uplifting, and positive this project has been for the local community. Hopefully, this can act as a catalyst for further projects and world class art.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Holy Child students working on their 'Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day' mural. Holy Child students working on their 'Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day' mural. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Peaball at Central Drive shops Peaball at Central Drive shops Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . A photograph from 'Juvenilia' which was a collaboration between young women from St. Mary’s Youth Club and Long Tower Youth Club and photographer Megan Doherty. A photograph from 'Juvenilia' which was a collaboration between young women from St. Mary’s Youth Club and Long Tower Youth Club and photographer Megan Doherty. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

4 . The Derry Dryad by Friz The Derry Dryad by Friz Photo: Supplied Photo Sales