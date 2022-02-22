Daisyfield Irish Traveller site review to take six months

Grainia Long, Chief Executive of the Housing Executive, has confirmed a review of the vacant Irish Traveller accommodation site on the Letterkenny Road, will start by the end of next month.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 11:38 am
Pádraig Delargy.

Ms. Long, in a letter to Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy, confirmed the review of the site will consider its strategic/historic context and will involved a needs assessments (including a latent demand test if necessary). The physical condition oif the site will also be completed. The review will exmaine local support services for Irish Travellers and be informed by consultation with Irish Travellers and key stakeholders, Ms. Long stated.

“This site should be put to positive use for social housing or for community, education or health facilities. It’s vitally important that we all work proactively to address the local housing needs issue through the identification of potential sites for social housing or much needed facilities.”

TravellersFoyleSinn Fein