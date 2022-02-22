Daisyfield Irish Traveller site review to take six months

Ms. Long, in a letter to Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy, confirmed the review of the site will consider its strategic/historic context and will involved a needs assessments (including a latent demand test if necessary). The physical condition oif the site will also be completed. The review will exmaine local support services for Irish Travellers and be informed by consultation with Irish Travellers and key stakeholders, Ms. Long stated.