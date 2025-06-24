‘Deep disappointment’ in Derry over decision to quash A5 approval

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, has expressed his frustration and disappointment after the decision to approve the long-awaited A5 road upgrade was quashed on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I join with thousands of people across the region in expressing my severe disappointment at today’s decision to overturn The Executive ‘s approval of the A5 Western Transport Corridor,” Mayor McHugh declared.

“My heart goes out to the families of all those who have been killed or injured on this notorious road, at what must have been a further devastating and distressing blow today. As a native of Castlederg I am all too aware of the many people who have been touched by tragedy over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So much work has gone into raising awareness by the A5 Enough is Enough campaign and the local community, not to mention all those businesses impacted daily by inadequate road infrastructure, in keeping the spotlight on this issue.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins pictured outside the High Court in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"I will continue to lobby alongside my Council and party colleagues to ensure this campaign to save lives continues and that we proactively explore other avenues to ensure this vital upgrade is delivered.”

The Derry Chamber of Commerce described the ruling as a major blow.

Andrew Fleming, President, Derry Chamber, said: "Derry Chamber of Commerce are deeply disappointed in today's decision against the construction of the A5 road project. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the friends and families of the 57 people who have lost their lives on the A5 since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That today's judgement comes with a warning that further delays will 'coincide with the occurrence of further loss of life and serious injury on the existing road' is unthinkable for a region that has had to deal with such a high rate of road fatalities over the last two decades.

Niall McKenna, chair of the Enough is Enough campaign, speaking to the media outside the High Court in Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"Aside from its urgent necessity in terms of safety, the new A5 project would have acted as a key infrastructural project to unlock connectivity in the North West, a long-standing need to deliver upon regional balance on both sides of the border and enable greater economic activity in Tyrone, Derry, and Donegal."

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a very disappointing day. My first thoughts are with all those who have tragically lost loved ones on this road. I want to pay tribute to the families who have lost loved ones and to the 'Enough is Enough' campaign for their dignified approach to this emotive issue.

“We will take time to carefully consider the judgement in full, including any implications for the scheme and the Department’s next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all road users, and we remain committed to delivering the A5.

Solicitor Ciaran O'Hare (at the mics), representing campaign group the Alternative A5 Alliance, speaks to the media outside Belfast High Court and is pictured with some of the group. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders, including those who have raised concerns, to explore a path forward.

“It is a matter of deep regret that we have received this decision today as we continue to see so many lives lost on this road, deaths that cause so much pain to families and tear our communities apart. It is the most dangerous road in Ireland.

“Building the A5 will save lives, create jobs, and significantly reduce journey times between the north-west and Dublin.

“Despite this setback, we will work to find a way forward that sees the A5 built to save lives."