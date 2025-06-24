‘Deep disappointment’ in Derry over decision to quash A5 approval
“I join with thousands of people across the region in expressing my severe disappointment at today’s decision to overturn The Executive ‘s approval of the A5 Western Transport Corridor,” Mayor McHugh declared.
“My heart goes out to the families of all those who have been killed or injured on this notorious road, at what must have been a further devastating and distressing blow today. As a native of Castlederg I am all too aware of the many people who have been touched by tragedy over the years.
“So much work has gone into raising awareness by the A5 Enough is Enough campaign and the local community, not to mention all those businesses impacted daily by inadequate road infrastructure, in keeping the spotlight on this issue.
"I will continue to lobby alongside my Council and party colleagues to ensure this campaign to save lives continues and that we proactively explore other avenues to ensure this vital upgrade is delivered.”
The Derry Chamber of Commerce described the ruling as a major blow.
Andrew Fleming, President, Derry Chamber, said: "Derry Chamber of Commerce are deeply disappointed in today's decision against the construction of the A5 road project. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the friends and families of the 57 people who have lost their lives on the A5 since 2006.
"That today's judgement comes with a warning that further delays will 'coincide with the occurrence of further loss of life and serious injury on the existing road' is unthinkable for a region that has had to deal with such a high rate of road fatalities over the last two decades.
"Aside from its urgent necessity in terms of safety, the new A5 project would have acted as a key infrastructural project to unlock connectivity in the North West, a long-standing need to deliver upon regional balance on both sides of the border and enable greater economic activity in Tyrone, Derry, and Donegal."
Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a very disappointing day. My first thoughts are with all those who have tragically lost loved ones on this road. I want to pay tribute to the families who have lost loved ones and to the 'Enough is Enough' campaign for their dignified approach to this emotive issue.
“We will take time to carefully consider the judgement in full, including any implications for the scheme and the Department’s next steps.
“My priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all road users, and we remain committed to delivering the A5.
“We will continue to engage constructively with all stakeholders, including those who have raised concerns, to explore a path forward.
“It is a matter of deep regret that we have received this decision today as we continue to see so many lives lost on this road, deaths that cause so much pain to families and tear our communities apart. It is the most dangerous road in Ireland.
“Building the A5 will save lives, create jobs, and significantly reduce journey times between the north-west and Dublin.
“Despite this setback, we will work to find a way forward that sees the A5 built to save lives."
