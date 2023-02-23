Defective blocks: Elected representatives must translate demonstration support 'into plans and action'

A cross-party delegation of 18 Donegal County Councillors travelled to Leinster House on Tuesday during which they are campaigners addressed the Oireachtas members.

Mica Action Group Chairperson Lisa Hone said while they would have liked to have seen everyone there ‘who could have possibly made it,’ every party was represented. She said the issue is a humanitarian crisis that ‘goes beyond party politics’ and the onus is on all elected representatives to ‘fight for and support affected homeowners’.

"This was to really focus on what our local representatives should be doing. They’re all being made aware of the issues, all the details, all the inequalities that will continue to exist, even after the regulations and rates are implemented. It is a fallacy to believe regulations and rates will be a panacea. They will make the scheme, as written, go live, but we know there are flaws in the scheme that will persist long beyond the regulations and rates.

Some elected representatives pictured at Leinster House.

"There is inequality in it and you have issues beyond that, to do with lack of support for those in vulnerable or complex situations, where it is unreasonable or untenable to ask them to get on with these demanding projects without any good supports in place. There are issues with lack of accommodation and this should be integral to the scheme going live. Donegal is no different to anywhere else in the country -we’re going through the same crisis in relation to lack of accommodation and if you look to people who are already in very complex situations, they’re going to have to have housing adapted. So, even if they can find a rental house, they’ll need a house that’s adapted and feasible.

“The onus falls on government to take on the complexity and scale and gravity of it and look at how the ‘one size fits all’ isn’t going to work.

“Then, we have the ongoing situation with foundations, with homeowners not knowing if they have foundations that are fit-for-purpose or not. The councillors are more than aware of all of this. It has all been communicated to them.”

Lisa said it is now ‘absolutely vital’ that councillors ‘adopt a united front, from whatever political background and all push forward, together, and what we need is this being translated into plans and action’.

Elected representatives pictured at Leinster House.

"That’s what homeowners need – to make sure the inequalities in the scheme are eradicated and critical supports are swiftly put into place. Homeowners are looking to elected representatives to ensure meaningful outcomes to help them escape this intolerable situation. They need to play their part in actually delivering for the homeowners to enable them to move forward and escape this situation. It’s all about the practical now.”

Lisa said elected representatives must put ‘extensive and persistent’ pressure on government to get the desired results.