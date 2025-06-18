Delight as Buncrana is named as Ireland’s Best Kept Large Town

There is delight across Buncrana and Donegal as the popular Inishowen town was named Ireland’s ‘Best Kept Large Town’ at the ‘Ireland’s Best Kept Town’ competition on Tuesday,

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ireland’s Best Kept Town is an all-island competition in which some of the best towns in the SuperValu TidyTowns competition compete against their counterparts in Northern Ireland’s Best Kept competition.

The results of the 2025 competition were announced on Tuesday, June 17, at an awards ceremony in Farmleigh House in Dublin by Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naas, County Kildare was announced as Ireland’s Best Kept Town 2025 and also won the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category;

Crana Bridge, Buncrana.

Buncrana, won the Best Kept Large Town category; Donaghmore, County Tyrone won the Best Kept Village category and Royal Hillsborough, County Down won the Best Kept Small Town category.

Members of Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee, Patrick Doherty, Rena Donaghey and secretary Deirdre NicLochlainn attended the event in Dublin and received a ‘lovely’ shock and surprise when the town was announced as a winner.

Speaking to the Journal, Ms Donaghey, a former Donegal County Councillor said everyone is ‘absolutely delighted’ about the prestigious, especially considering it was the ‘first time’ Buncrana competed in the All-Ireland competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She paid tribute to her fellow ‘fantastic volunteers, who are out there 365 days a year and who work so hard for Buncrana,’ as well as the town’s ‘esteemed and exceptional gardener George McDermott,’ Donegal County Council, local businesses, sponsors and ‘anyone who helps us out in any way’.

"There’s a lot of work involved and we really do appreciate all the brilliant help that we get. It is just fantastic to win this award, particularly as it included all of Ireland and, in turn, more competition and areas.

"There were so many other hard-working committees and towns there and to win Best Kept Large Town was a lovely, lovely surprise. The judging took place in May, so we had to have a lot of work done at an early stage, but everyone did so well. It’s great for Donegal too that a town in the county has won it.”

Minister Calleary said: “Investment in our communities through this wonderful competition reaps long-term rewards for all, as showcased by the winning groups here today. It is testament to how local volunteers take ownership of their local area and work to improve them, for now and into the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doreen Muskett, MBE, Chairperson of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, the body that organises the Best Kept Awards, said:

“These competitions continue to demonstrate the great pride that people have in their communities, North and South, and the hard work that is carried out by volunteers. Well done, your communities are richer for your efforts and hard work.

"“My sincere congratulations to all of this year’s awards recipients in this the 30th year of the competition, it comes as no surprise to me that Donaghmore and Royal Hillsborough have been recognised amongst Ireland’s most beautiful spots.”