Derry Bishop to open Covid prayer garden this weekend

The event will take place on Sunday, March 20 (3pm) and will be led by Bishop of Derry, Dr Donal McKeown.

It’s understood the garden will be a place of prayer and somewhere where the names of those who have died in the pandemic will be held.

Every parish in the Diocese of Derry is named in the new prayer garden.

The prayer garden at St Eugene's in memory of all those people in the Derry Diocese who have died from Covid 19.

Bishop McKeown will also unveil and bless an icon of Mary holding the body of her dead son, Jesus. This, says the Diocese, is to remind people to pray for those who lost loved ones during the Covid crisis.

“This icon, written by Clare McReynolds, will be at Our Lady’s Altar in the Cathedral as a constant reminder of the pain that many people suffered over the last two years,” added a spokesperson.