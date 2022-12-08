Derry Christmas shoppers and revellers urged to use late night bus and train services

The Translink Nightmovers services commenced last weekend and will run every Friday and Saturday night in the run up to Christmas, as well as on Thursday 22nd December. Additional late-night services will make it easy for more people to choose public transport as their first choice for Christmas travel, with a range of Foyle Metro routes as well as Goldliner and rail services travelling to and from the city.

Mayor Duffy said she was delighted to see such a valuable service return to Derry, and encouraged everyone to avail of the convenient and affordable travel option.

“It’s great to see the Nightmovers service return to the city this Christmas. Getting out and about is what Christmas is all about – whether you’re meeting friends, celebrating with family or enjoying late night shopping or festive drinks, it’s fantastic to know that you will get home safely without having to worry about taking the car parking.

“I’d really encourage people to consider this travel option over the festive season. There are lots of additional services on at 10pm, 11pm and midnight and will get you home safely whether you live in the cityside or waterside. Or if you’re coming home from a day out in Belfast, there will be additional Goldliner services on to ensure you’re home safe and sound.”

“Shops are open late and we have some the best bars and restaurants in the North West, so why not plan a Christmas night out and get the bus home? After a tough few years, it’s really important we support our local economy over the Christmas period and enjoy what the city has to offer.”

Normal fares will apply on these special night services and passengers are reminded that fares have been frozen at 2019 prices. There are also a range of discount tickets available and anyone using a valid day ticket or multi-journey travel card can also travel for no additional cost.

