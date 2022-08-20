News you can trust since 1772
Derry Diocese announces 2022 clerical changes for Derry, Donegal & Tyrone

The Diocese of Derry has announced numerous clerical changes are to implemented at parishes across Counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.

By Brendan McDaid
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 7:59 pm

Priests who are moving will celebrate Mass in their new parishes next weekend on 27 / 28 August.

Therefore, this weekend will be the last weekend in which they celebrate Mass in their existing parishes.

The changes are as follows:

Rev David O’Kane, PP Claudy, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for the Derry City Deanery

Rev Brian Donnelly, PP Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition Adm Gortin and Greencastle

Rev Pat O’Hagan, PP Moville, to be PP Ballyscullion, and Adm Lavey and Greenlough, and Diocesan Vocations Director

Rev Brendan Crowley, PP Errigal, to be in addition Adm Kilrea

Rev Edward Gallagher, PP Gortin and Greencastle, to be PP Moville

Rev Joseph Gormley, PP Creggan, to be PP Holy Family, Ballymagroarty

Rev John McDevitt, PP Steelstown, to be in addition Adm Culmore

Rev Gerard Mongan, CC Three Patrons, to be Adm Long Tower

Rev Daniel McFaul, CC Creggan, to be PP Creggan

Rev Eamon Graham, PP Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Ballyscullion, Lavey and Greenlough

Rev Patrick Baker, Adm Long Tower, to be CC Burt, Inch & Fahan, and Buncrana

Rev Dermott Harkin, CC Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Errigal and Kilrea

Rev Roland Colhoun, CC Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition CC Gortin and Greencastle

Rev Patrick Lagan, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle

Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC Three Patrons

Rev Ignacy Saniuta, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Creggan

Rev Roni Zacharias, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral

Rev Joshy Parokkaran, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, in addition to his appointment with the Syro-Malabar Church

Rev Joseph Varghese, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry, to be CC Dungiven

Rev Michael McCaul, Deacon Cappagh, to be Deacon St Eugene’s Cathedral

Rev Colum Clerkin, PP Culmore, to retire

Mgr Andrew Dolan, PP Ballyscullion, to retire

