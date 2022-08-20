Derry Diocese announces 2022 clerical changes for Derry, Donegal & Tyrone
The Diocese of Derry has announced numerous clerical changes are to implemented at parishes across Counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone.
Priests who are moving will celebrate Mass in their new parishes next weekend on 27 / 28 August.
Therefore, this weekend will be the last weekend in which they celebrate Mass in their existing parishes.
The changes are as follows:
Rev David O’Kane, PP Claudy, to be, in addition, Vicar Forane for the Derry City Deanery
Rev Brian Donnelly, PP Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition Adm Gortin and Greencastle
Rev Pat O’Hagan, PP Moville, to be PP Ballyscullion, and Adm Lavey and Greenlough, and Diocesan Vocations Director
Rev Brendan Crowley, PP Errigal, to be in addition Adm Kilrea
Rev Edward Gallagher, PP Gortin and Greencastle, to be PP Moville
Rev Joseph Gormley, PP Creggan, to be PP Holy Family, Ballymagroarty
Rev John McDevitt, PP Steelstown, to be in addition Adm Culmore
Rev Gerard Mongan, CC Three Patrons, to be Adm Long Tower
Rev Daniel McFaul, CC Creggan, to be PP Creggan
Rev Eamon Graham, PP Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Ballyscullion, Lavey and Greenlough
Rev Patrick Baker, Adm Long Tower, to be CC Burt, Inch & Fahan, and Buncrana
Rev Dermott Harkin, CC Lavey and Greenlough, to be CC Errigal and Kilrea
Rev Roland Colhoun, CC Newtownstewart and Plumbridge, to be in addition CC Gortin and Greencastle
Rev Patrick Lagan, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle
Rev Sean O’Donnell, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC Three Patrons
Rev Ignacy Saniuta, CC St Eugene’s Cathedral, to be CC Creggan
Rev Roni Zacharias, CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, to be CC St Eugene’s Cathedral
Rev Joshy Parokkaran, CC Three Patrons, to be CC Waterside and Strathfoyle, in addition to his appointment with the Syro-Malabar Church
Rev Joseph Varghese, on loan from the Archeparchy of Changanacherry, to be CC Dungiven
Rev Michael McCaul, Deacon Cappagh, to be Deacon St Eugene’s Cathedral
Rev Colum Clerkin, PP Culmore, to retire
Mgr Andrew Dolan, PP Ballyscullion, to retire