Derry and Strabane Council has received formal notification from Pet FBI that they will not be providing the dog shelter service at the Pennyburn Industrial Estate from next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision was made following extensive discussions between Council and the charity who have been leasing the facility.

Last month the Derry rescue organisation described how they felt ‘great pain and immense sadness’ as they came to the conclusion they could not renew the lease on the dog kennels in Pennyburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Council has moved to reassure the public that it will continue providing a dog kennelling service at this facility for stray dogs collected by the dog wardens.

The Derry dog pound at Pennyburn Indistrial Estate. (File picture)

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “The Council is very grateful for Pet FBI’s support and for the excellent service they have provided over the last three years. Although the number of stray dogs in the council area has reduced over recent years council continues to experience challenges in relation to some dog owners failing to remove foul and/or keep their dogs under control when in a public place.

“On a positive note, this Council, with the assistance of the Dogs Trust and other animal charities, and alongside a series of education and enforcement initiatives by our dog wardens, have steadily reduced the numbers of dogs coming into our dog shelter. We have also significantly reduced the number of dogs humanely destroyed.”

The Council extended its thanks to Pet FBI for their services and said every effort is being made to support the Dogs Trust and other dog rehoming centres to secure a home for any unclaimed dogs in the council area. Options for the temporary kennelling of stray dogs collected within the council area will now be considered.

The Pet FBI dog shelter at Pennyburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog owners across the Council area have also been urged to ensure they are aware of their responsibilities as owners of pets.

“Dogs that are allowed to stray will foul the local area and can cause upset, disturbance to the local community. They also have the potential to attack livestock, domestic pets, or people in the community. Any dog unaccompanied and outside of its own property is considered a stray dog and will be impounded.

A straying offence will result in a £80 fixed penalty or upon prosecution in court a maximum fine of £1000.

"Dog owners should ensure that their pets are kept secure in their property, especially at night,” the Council spokesperson said.

Incidents of dog fouling can be reported confidentially by emailing [email protected] of calling 028 71 251251.