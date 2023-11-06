‘Great pain and immense sadness’ as Pet FBI decides not to renew lease at Derry dog pound

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pet FBI is a charity that describes itself as ‘dedicated to animal welfare’ and which ‘operates a lost-and-found service as well as dog adoption’ service. The non-profit works with ‘the Derry and Strabane dog pound to try to get as many dogs there as possible a furrever [sic] home’.

It has been based at the Pennyburn dog pound since 2021.

“This voluntary service has been a lifeline for so many pets and the kennels must continue to house strays and abandonment cases but we no longer have the strength to do so ourselves.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pet FBI will not be renewing its lease at the Derry dog kennels in Pennyburn

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stress levels are at an all time high and the pressure is relentless. Running costs are immense. Criticism is rampant and nerves are shattered.

“We are a small team who have been doing our best and we are eternally grateful for the support we’ve had for 10 years to allow us to help make a difference in animals lives but we’re human.

"We’re weary. Tensions are too high and we can’t take any more,” the charity said on its Facebook page which has been used to rehome hundreds of domestic pets, mostly cats and dogs, over the past decade.

The charity encouraged people to continue to support local rescue animals and paid tribute to the ‘gargantuan effort put in by their dedicated volunteers’. Supporters should also continue to contact local dog wardens to report stray dogs in the Derry and Strabane area, it said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have families and the same commitments and stresses as everyone else. We’re not made of stone. We’re depressed, broken, our emotions are in pieces and we have to step back from this now for our own sanity.

"We may regroup in the future as a lost and found page only but we will no longer be operating as a rehoming shelter.