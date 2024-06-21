Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry Magistrate's Court heard today how following an accident on the Madam's Bank Road a man became abusive towards the other driver and smashed her windscreen.

Jordan Dillon (28) of Glenabbey Road admitted a series of driving offences and an assault charge that occurred on September 23, 2019.

The court heard that a woman said she was involved in a collision with Dillon's vehicle and stopped to exchange details.

She said that Dillon 'became abusive' towards her at the scene and tried to open her door before smashing her windscreen with his fist.

The woman claimed that as she drove off Dillon followed her, filming her and that footage later appeared on social media.

Dillon was identified and confirmed he was the driver, but denied being aggressive or putting the woman in fear.

He accepted that he had filmed her but said he was doing that to warn people.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said there had been quite a delay in the case.

She said her client at the time 'thought he was right, but was completely wrong'.

The barrister told the court during the hearing on Friday that her client now knew his behaviour 'was not acceptable'.

District Judge Barney McElholm said that there was no direct assault but that it must have been frightening for the woman.

He imposed a sentence of three months in prison suspended for two years,