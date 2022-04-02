Season 3 Episode 1 is due to the screened on Channel 4 on Tuesday, April 12 at 9.15pm.

The third season will again be six episodes long, and the world premiere of the global hit 90s comedy series will take place in Derry next Thursday, April 7.

Writer Lisa McGee, the stars and crew of the show are expected to turn up the red carpet outside Derry’s Omniplex Cinema on Thursday evening before they join invited guests at a preview screening of the new season.

A trailer for the long awaited third and final series of the critically acclaimed, award-winning Derry Girls was released on St Patrick’s Day.

There was much excitement over recent months as the cast and crew arrived in the city to film scenes for the new season.

Before the show premiered, the Journal predicted that Derry Girls would indeed be a huge hit back in 2017 after attending the first season premiere.

Front to back:-Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Orla McCool (Louisa Clare Harland), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn)

While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren’t anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood”.

Derry Girls will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the group attend.

Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson) Photo Peter Marley.

Commissioned for Channel 4 by Director of Programmes Ian Katz, Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott and Commissioning Editors Jack Bayles and Laura Riseam. The series is written by Lisa McGee. Caroline Leddy (The Inbetweeners, Friday Night Dinner, London Irish), Liz Lewin (London Irish, Crashing, I Hate Suzie), Jimmy Mulville and Lisa McGee are Executive Producers with Brian Falconer (Ordinary Love) Producing and Michael Lennox (Endeavour) Directing. Derry Girls is a commission for Hat Trick Productions and is a showcase of creative talent from Northern Ireland, entirely set and made locally. Derry Girls received funding from Northern Ireland Screen.

Derry Girls series 1 and 2 are available to stream on All 4 now via www.channel4.com/programmes/derry-girls/on-demand/67891-001READ MORE: www.derryjournal.com/news/people/derry-girls-teaser-fuels-excitement-ahead-of-new-series-3514856