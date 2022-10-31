Parade route

The 9th Wave North West Carnival Initiative parade is due to return tonight for the first time in three years and will set off at 7pm.

The parade will set off from the Council car park at the back of the quay and the route will be Boating Club Lane (where Quayside Medical Practice, NW Regional College and Quay West are located, onto Strand Road, travelling up past Quayside Shopping Centre, turning left up to Queen’s Quay roundabout, then along the Embankment past the Peace Bridge entrance. The parade will turn back on itself at the traffic lights with Water Street (beside Sandinos), with the return leg heading back along Embankment, but after the Queen’s Quay roundabout this time heading along Queen’s Quay and back to the starting point where it will finish.

Derry Halloween - A previous Return of the Ancients' International Halloween Street Carnival Parade in Derry. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

A spokesperson for Derry & Strabane Council said: “After a long three years we are delighted to announce that the famous Carnival Parade will return to Derry Halloween!

“The Halloween parade traditionally involves hundreds of local performers from schools, clubs and groups right across the City and District, helping it to retain the community spirit that has always been at the heart of Derry’s world class festivities.

“Organised by the North West Carnival Initiative, the Carnival Parade will bring the festival to a thrilling close on Monday night as some of the City’s finest performers bring the story of the 9th Wave to life, reawakening the river Gods for a fearsome display of magic and mayhem led by some of our most spooky spirits of the deep.

"The celebrations will culminate in the Festival Finale fireworks with all eyes on the River Foyle for a deathly display of pyrotechnics.

Derry Halloween - A orevious Return of the Ancients' International Halloween Street Carnival Parade. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Fireworks

The Fireworks Finale will be taking place from 8pm – 8.15pm this evening.

The display will take place on two barges located on the River Foyle.

The Council has advised people to spread out while watching the fireworks, with viewing points extended from the Peace Bridge right down to the Fort George Science Park.

Derry Halloween - Return of the Ancientsâ€™ International Halloween Street Carnival Parade Photo by Lorcan Doherty

Traffic & Travel

Strand Road car park will be for accessible car parking only tonight. Foyle Street and Queens Car parks will be closed.

Waterside carparks - Oakgrove School, Foyle Arena, Foyle College, Spencer Road and Former Waterside Health Centre Car Parks.

For health and safety reasons, the Peace Bridge will be closed from 7.45pm in advance of the display, reopening at 8.45pm.

A number of additional services within the City are scheduled for tonight, Halloween night. For information on Translink bus and rail services to and from the city go to www.translink.co.uk/

There will be a number of road restrictions this evening for the parade and fireworks this evening in and around the city centre / Strand Road area.

