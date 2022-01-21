Derry Journal Bloody Sunday 50th anniversary commemorative edition 2022

The commemorative edition will feature interviews and reflections as relatives of some of those killed or wounded in Derry’s Bogside on January 30, 1972, and others who were there that day, look back on the impact Bloody Sunday has had on their lives, their families, their city and beyond over the five decades.

The edition will also carry the thoughts of many prominent figures from Derry and across Ireland as they reflect on Bloody Sunday, and the bravery and dignity of the Bloody Sunday families during their long campaign.

We will feature material from the Derry Journal archive and look at contemporary reports and images carried by this paper at the time back in 1972 and since to give a sense of the importance of Bloody Sunday to our region, our country and internationally.

Thirteen boys and men were shot and killed on the streets of Derry during an anti-internment march held 50 years ago next weekend when paratroopers opened fire. Another man died later of his injuries and dozens more were wounded that day. Those who lost their lives were Patrick Doherty (32). Gerald Donaghey (17), Jackie Duddy (17), Hugh Gilmour (17), Michael Kelly (17, Michael McDaid (20), Kevin McElhinney (17), Barney McGuigan (41), Gerald McKinney (35), William McKinney (26), William Nash (19), Jim Wray (22), John Young (17) and John Johnston (59).

Derry has never forgotten them. And we remember still.