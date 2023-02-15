While it has been acknowledged that not all of the trial revitalisation schemes in the centre of Derry-Londonderry have been a success, it is worth highlighting the advantages of such changes when carried out well.

As you point out, there is great value in providing appropriate fit-for-purpose infrastructure and the schemes introduced were well-intentioned. We have become a car-dependent society which has come at a cost – to our mental and physical health, to our air quality and environment, and to our finances, particularly during this current cost of living crisis.

The benefits of walking, wheeling and cycling are many but are often undervalued as it seems too great a challenge to get out of our cars.

Greenway and rail track in Derry's Waterside area.

So, vital to the success of such changes is a change of mindset which can only be achieved through communication and co-operation with those most likely to use them. The negative response to the recent survey on the one-way system along Ferryquay Street demonstrates this. But it’s probable that most people would welcome changes which improve their health, environment and finances as borne out by the figures from our Walking and Cycling Indexes 2022.

Our report for Dublin uncovered significant improvements with active travel, with more than €1billion-worth of economic benefit, over 3,000 serious long-term health conditions prevented and a staggering 93,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions saved.

Indeed, the Republic is taking huge strides in creating traffic-free green spaces in many of its major cities and putting in place the infrastructure to allow people to choose alternatives to the car. In recent days the government has committed almost €300m to active travel across Ireland and a commitment to ‘do a whole city centre reorganisation’ of the Dublin traffic system.

The popularity of our greenways manifests a desire in people here to travel actively when the infrastructure allows it. The independent survey of 23,000 people carried out as part of our Index found that 63% agree increasing space for people socialising, walking and cycling on their local high street would improve their local area, proving that cars in city centres are not as popular as some think.

Greenway, cityside.

Rightly you highlight the needs of those living locally with mobility problems and the difficulties they can face while attempting to negotiate the steep streets of Derry city centre. Our Disabled Citizens’ Inquiry report launched last week stresses the importance of putting the voices and views of those with the lived experience to the fore when planning and implementing streetscape work.

‘Street furniture’ can create vibrant spaces but must be delivered in such a way that all of us can enjoy easy accessibility in our town centres.

Parking will still be available for those with mobility issues who need it most.

Derry often feels like it’s been overlooked, let’s hope the local councillors have indeed learnt lessons for any future redevelopment and have the vision and courage to transform the city centre so it is at the forefront of active travel and becomes an oasis to the benefit of businesses, locals and visitors alike.