Derry parking options highlighted as works impact some facilities in city centre

Current car parking options in and around Derry city centre have been highlighted as major infrastructure works impact capacity at some facilities.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has shared an updated list of various options for people parking in and around the city during the various works programmes.

The Council run car park at Foyle Street in the city centre is temporarily closed, while both Bishop Street car park and Victoria Market car park currently have limited capacity due to separate upgrade works.

A combined total of around 100 car parking spaces are out of bounds temporarily during the current works in the city centre, while further works later this year will necessitate the closure of Society Street car park.

Queen's Quay car park is one of the options listed for parking.

A spokesperson for the Council said on Friday: “NI Water are carrying out a major overhaul of the sewage system in the Foyle Street area, while public realm works are under way to install the much-anticipated Factory Girls sculpture in front of the Guildhall.

“While the works are ongoing, a number of car parking sites remain closed or are operating with reduced capacity to accommodate the improvements. Derry City and Strabane District Council in conjunction with city centre partners, City Centre Initiative, the Chamber of Commerce and Visit Derry, today issued a list of alternative parking sites, offering free and paid for parking, to assist people in planning their visit to the area.”

Current options for paid for and free car parking include: Bishop Street (158 spaces), Carlisle Road (22), Foyle Road (89), Foyle Valley Railway (65), Queen’s Quay (37), Society Street (24); Spencer Road (49), Strand Road (70), Victoria Market (81), William Street (146), Simpson’s Brae (14), Quayside (400) and Foyleside East (915) & Foyleside West (579).

For full details of car parking tariffs and free parking options see: https://www.derrystrabane.com/services/car-parking-information

Foyle Street car park is closed due to facilitate upgrade works.

Head of Business with Council, Kevin O’Connor, said: “Anyone visiting the City Centre will be aware of the major works currently under way, and some impact for road users is inevitable to accommodate these vital improvements.

"We have been working with our partners to minimise this impact as much as possible, and would like to remind people that we have adequate parking available throughout the city centre at a number of convenient locations.”

Derry’s City Centre Manager Jim Roddy, said: “As with all major essential works, there will be challenges over the next year due to the level of works being undertaken. I am happy that these works will see the much-needed replacement of the 100-year-old water and wastewater network in the city centre and thank NI Water for their work to date, in engaging with businesses in the Foyle Street area.

“The city centre improvements works will also see the rejuvenation of the inner walled city and the Guildhall areas, including Harbour Square, Custom House Street, Guildhall Street, Whittaker Street, Foyle Embankment, and the riverfront area of the City.

"This will help transform our city centre, and while it is understandable that these disruptions will have a direct impact on businesses and city centre users over the next year, I would ask for patience and offer reassurance that the works teams will aim to accommodate businesses and city centre users where possible.”

To find out more information about parking availability and planning a journey visit www.derrystrabane.com/carparking