Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Derry & Strabane have issued a warning after a reported increase in fireowrls being discharged in the city and district.

The warning comes as the days shorten ahead of the Halloween celebrations next month, when traditionally more such incidents are recorded locally.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As the evenings get darker, we’re seeing more people using fireworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The law is clear - it is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. You could be fined for breaking the law.”

Remnants of fireworks which have been used by youths in Derry previously. DER3817-102KM

Pet rescue and charity organisations have also warned over the impacts fireworks have on dogs and cats.

Fireworks offences carry a maximum fine of £5,000 or a three-month prison sentence, or both.

Illegal fireworks in Northern Ireland include: aerial wheels, bangers, double bangers, flash bangers, batteries and combinations containing bangers, double bangers or flash bangers, jumping crackers, jumping ground spinners and spinners, mini rockets and shot tubes whose principal effect is a bang or whose internal diameter is greater than 30 millimetres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A valid fireworks licence is needed to buy, possess and use certain types of fireworks and this has to be shown to a registered retailer, the regulations state.

The PSNI have issued a warning over fireworks.

There is also a firework safety code in place in the north.

Anyone thinking of using fireworks as part of a celebration, is advised that they can only buy fireworks marked with a CE mark, showing that the firework meets European safety standards which all fireworks must meet - a reputable shop will know this.

The guidance also advises alcohol should be avoided if you’re setting off fireworks, and that they should be stored in a closed, metal box and take out one at a time, with a bucket of water kept nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are also advised never to go back to a firework that is lit, as even if it hasn’t gone off it could still explode, while they shjould never be carried in a pocket or thrown.

Sparklers should never be given to young children, and ythey should only be lit one at a time while wearing gloves.

The guidance states: “Fireworks can cause fear and distress especially amongst older people and more vulnerable members of the community.

You are also reminded of the traumatic effects that fireworks can have on pets and farm animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want to buy, possess and use fireworks, in Northern Ireland you must have a valid fireworks licence. The closing date for all applications for Halloween firework displays is October 18, 2024.

“If you plan to use garden fireworks, download this form, complete it and send it to the address on the form. Application for a Category F2 (Garden) fireworks licence.

"Fireworks must not be sold on a street or in a public place. A public place is anywhere the public are entitled or permitted access, including parks, school playgrounds and bus stations. To be on the safe side, think of a public place as anywhere other than your own garden.”

For more information, license application forms and a list of registered retailers see: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/fireworks