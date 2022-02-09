Derry residents urged to help take back control amid anti-social behaviour

Colly McLaughlin, chair of Galliagh Community Response, called on people to join them in the vicinity of the Spar store on Glenabbey Drive in Skeoge on Friday night at 7.30pm.

The G.C.R. group have been carrying out regular patrols across the area over the past few years since its formation in response to widespread frustration over spates of joyriding and other anti-social behaviour in residential areas.

Mr McLaughlin said they have been inundated for requests to assist in helping address issues facing residents once again.

Colly McLaughlin, chair, Galliagh Community Response.. DER2107GS – 026

He said: “We have had numerous amounts of contact from residents, calls, messages, approached in Galliagh during walks about anything we can do to help residents. The anti-social behaviour is really is making their estate unbearable and unsafe for children.”

He said there were problems with some people “openly dealing and using drugs in broad daylight”.

“They feel let down by statutory agencies who have done nothing to help,” he added. “We are calling on residents to take a stand and meet with us on the streets to take their own action we as we help to guide them and hopefully form their own group such as ours.”