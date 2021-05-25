Derry weather : Things about to heat up for June?

While there’s no sign of a heatwave on the horizon just yet, following an erratic May with thundery storms, chilly nights and the odd dry day, the weather looks like it will settle down this weekend and into next week as we move into June.

In its forecast, Met Eirean is predicting for the coming week: “High pressure is likely to become established over the Atlantic, near or over Ireland, and influence our weather by bringing settled conditions. “Conditions will likely be drier than normal on average through this period, with the strongest signal for drier than average conditions in the west and northwest.

“This is because a northeasterly flow will be prevalent in this period.”

People get some exercise along the Peace Bridge on Sunday afternoon last. DER2120GS – 003

And for the following week up to June 6 it has forecast: “High pressure is likely to persist and continue to dominate the weather.

“Drier than normal conditions are likely nationwide.”

The Met Office in Britain in its forecast is similarly predicting for the same period: “High pressure will be the largely dominant feature across the UK during this period. This will bring mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering.”

You might just keep the umbrella handy however as both the Met Office and Met Eireann have cautioned that there will still likely be the chance of downpours on occasion for the north west region.