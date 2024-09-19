Derry Youth and Community Workshop 'delighted' to announce launch new SKY project
The Society Street-based organised confirmed that this new project is being funded through the National Lottery Community Fund.
The SKY project will provide a ‘One Stop Shop’ in a safe welcoming space, where young people will have access to regular social contact by participating in a programme of activities and group events.
The project is aimed at 16 to 25 yrs.
A spokesperson said: “Staff offer a unique wrap around service placing the individual at the centre of the process. Participants will have access to practical mentoring, guidance and opportunities to interact with other participants and enhance their social environment.”
Derry Youth and Community Workshop (DYCW) has successfully delivered a variety of programmes for over 46 years.
The organisation’s focus has “always been to empower individuals to discover and develop the personal skills and resources they need to achieve their goals and aspirations”.
"We have a long history and relationships with many local community organisation and experience has demonstrated that linking at this level offers a unique reach into communities,” the spokesperson said.
Declan Doherty CEO of DYCW stated: “We are delighted to have secured funding for this project which will help address the rising levels of social isolation and loneliness amongst young people within the city. Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making the SKY project happen.”
DYCW was established in 1978 as a not for profit social enterprise, and delivers Training For Success, ApprenticeshipsNI, Job Assist (Lemis North West 2022) and Engage (Learning North West 2022).
