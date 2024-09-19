Derry Youth and Community Workshop 'delighted' to announce launch new SKY project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derry Youth and Community Workshop have announced the launch of The Socially Konnected Youth (SKY) project.

The Society Street-based organised confirmed that this new project is being funded through the National Lottery Community Fund.

The SKY project will provide a ‘One Stop Shop’ in a safe welcoming space, where young people will have access to regular social contact by participating in a programme of activities and group events.

The project is aimed at 16 to 25 yrs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from Derry Youth and Community Workshop launch the new SKY programme.

A spokesperson said: “Staff offer a unique wrap around service placing the individual at the centre of the process. Participants will have access to practical mentoring, guidance and opportunities to interact with other participants and enhance their social environment.”

Derry Youth and Community Workshop (DYCW) has successfully delivered a variety of programmes for over 46 years.

The organisation’s focus has “always been to empower individuals to discover and develop the personal skills and resources they need to achieve their goals and aspirations”.

"We have a long history and relationships with many local community organisation and experience has demonstrated that linking at this level offers a unique reach into communities,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from Derry Youth and Community Workshop launch the new SKY programme at their Society Street premises.

Declan Doherty CEO of DYCW stated: “We are delighted to have secured funding for this project which will help address the rising levels of social isolation and loneliness amongst young people within the city. Thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and National Lottery Players for making the SKY project happen.”

DYCW was established in 1978 as a not for profit social enterprise, and delivers Training For Success, ApprenticeshipsNI, Job Assist (Lemis North West 2022) and Engage (Learning North West 2022).