Derry’s Peace Bridge to close next first week for detailed structural inspection

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 15:16 BST
The Peace Bridge in Derry will close next week to allow for a detailed structural inspection by engineers.

It will be closed between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday, February 3, to Friday, February 7.

The Department for Infrastructure said the closure is necessary to enable a detailed inspection of the bridge to be carried out.

All bridges on the public road network are routinely inspected every six years to ensure they are safe for the public to use. The inspection will include the use of an abseiling team.

The Peace Bridge in Derry will close to the public in the first week of February to allow for a detailed structural inspection by engineers.

Alternative access will be available via the Foyle Expressway, Foyle Road, Craigavon Bridge, Duke Street, Waterside Link and vice versa.

The Department has planned this important inspection to minimise inconvenience to the public. Please use the alternative route and as this is slightly longer, you may need to allow extra time for your journey.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be complete by February 7.

